Who is 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana, the key conspirator to be extradited from the US to India? Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, will be extradited to India from the US following confirmation from Donald Trump. Know about Rana's role in the 26/11 conspiracy, his connection to David Headley, and his legal journey.

A joint team of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) is currently in the United States to facilitate the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Sources have confirmed that Rana is expected to arrive in India by tomorrow morning. Given the sensitivity of the case and heightened security concerns, Rana will be brought to India aboard a chartered private jet. The aircraft is expected to make a refueling halt in Germany before landing in India.

Tihar and Mumbai prisons on alert

Upon arrival, Rana is likely to be housed in Tihar Jail under high security. Authorities have also made preparations in a secure facility in Mumbai, where he could be transferred to face trial. Officials have not ruled out moving him between facilities depending on security evaluations.

Extradition secured after 17 years

The extradition followed a protracted legal battle, culminating in the US Supreme Court rejecting Rana's plea against being sent to India. His return marks a major diplomatic and legal breakthrough for India in the 17-year-long pursuit of justice in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

A multi-agency Indian team is currently in the United States completing formalities to bring the Pakistani-origin Canadian national back to face trial in India.

US Supreme Court clears path for extradition

The move comes after the US Supreme Court recently rejected Rana's last appeal, essentially clearing the way for his extradition to Indian authorities. He is being held at a metropolitan detention center in Los Angeles.

During a joint media briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, US President Donald Trump confirmed Washington's approval of the extradition of "very evil people of the world," taking direct reference to Rana.

Pivotal connection to David Headley and LeT

Rana is a confirmed acquaintance of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, who was one of the planners of the Mumbai attacks. Headley is already serving a US prison sentence for his involvement in plotting the attacks.

The NIA has recognised Rana as a "co-conspirator" who had given funds and organizational assistance to Headley and other individuals for carrying out reconnaissance and planning targeted attacks, including on Chabad House and the National Defence College in Delhi.

Key evidence on Pakistan's role in the upcoming trial was expected

Indian authorities feel that Rana's testimony and probe may reveal more about the role of top Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials like Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali in masterminding the Mumbai attack.

Sources alleged that Rana's travel to several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Agra, Kochi, and Ahmedabad, prior to the 2008 attack will be investigated to find out the extent of his involvement.

Background on 26/11 attacks

The 2008 Mumbai terror attack, perpetrated by 10 Pakistani terrorists, targeted key landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and Oberoi hotels, Chabad House, and CST railway station. The 60-hour siege resulted in 166 deaths, including some foreign nationals, and almost pushed India and Pakistan towards war.

Single attacker, Ajmal Kasab, was caught alive. He was hanged in 2012 following a high-profile trial.

Who is Tahawwur Hussain Rana?

Rana, born and bred in Pakistan, had previously worked in the medical corps of the Pakistan Army before he, along with his wife, moved to Canada where they became naturalised citizens and later settled in Chicago. He then established an immigration and travel agency in the city.

Used travel agency as front to engage in terrorist activities

Between 2006 and 2008, Headley utilised Rana's company as a front for several visits to Mumbai as he planned the attacks. According to Headley, Rana permitted the establishment of a Mumbai branch of his agency to assist in his mission on behalf of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistan-based terror group responsible for the 26/11 attacks.

Rana's arrest and FBI investigation

Rana and Headley were detained by the FBI in October 2009 at Chicago airport on the alleged mission to execute an attack on a Danish newspaper which had published controversial cartoons of Prophet Muhammad. Their arrest also revealed their role in the Mumbai attacks.

Headley became approver, testified against Rana

At the Chicago trial, Headley became a government witness and explained how Rana aided Lashkar's plot and let his agency's resources be utilised for terror planning. Headley also alleged that he briefed Rana on the Mumbai mission in 2006, and Rana helped him get his business visa.

NIA ready to take custody

Upon arrival in India, Rana is set to be apprehended by the NIA. Interrogation is set to throw light on additional operational and financial aspects regarding planning the attacks as well as likely complicity on behalf of Pakistani-based groups.

India had sought Rana's extradition long before, with a hope of delivering justice and totally bringing into light the cross-country terror plan which shook the nation and provoked condemnation from all around the globe.

