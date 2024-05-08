Ram Charan's Game Changer, Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 release date CHANGED?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Game Changer and Devara: Part 1's release date have been changed

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have been in the headlines for a long time for their upcoming political action drama Game Changer. Earlier the film was set to release on October 24. The latest buzz among trade experts suggests that its shooting schedule is continuously getting delayed. For this reason, its release date may be pushed forward. On the other hand, seems like the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part 1's release date will also be changed.

The release of Game Changer will be postponed!

Ram Charan and Shankar's political action drama 'Game Changer' will not be released in October 2024 as previously planned. Shankar's second film, Indian 2 has been postponed from June to July. Currently, Shankar is busy giving final touches to the film starring Kamal Haasan. Once the remaining work is completed he will decide on a specific time for the promotion of Indian 2. Hence, there is a lot of confusion regarding the release date of Game Changer.

Good news for Junior NTR fans

On one hand, worrying news has emerged for Ram Charan's fans. So, on the other hand, there is good news for the fans of Jr NTR. According to trade experts, Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's action drama 'Devara: Part 1' may be released one or two weeks before the scheduled date. The makers are aiming to complete the remaining shooting as soon as possible. Please note that its release date is October 5, 2024.

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Shahid Kapoor's Deva will be released during the Dussehra festival. Hence, releasing Devara on October 5 will impact its box office prospects in Tamil and Hindi markets. That's why the makers are planning to release it before the scheduled date. Now it remains interesting to see when will the makers of Game Changer and Devara: Part 1 make the official announcements.

