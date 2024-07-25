Fans storming stadium to disallowed goal - Chaos in Argentina vs Morocco Paris Olympics match, as it happened

Follow us on Image Source : AP Angry Moroccan fans stormed the pitch and threw bottles on the ground after Argentina's equaliser during the added time in the Paris Olympics encounter

Morocco shocked Argentina in a chaotic Paris Olympics Group B football encounter on Wednesday, July 24. 2-1 may be the final scoreline which helped Morocco get across the line, however, it was not before drama that saw fans storm the pitch, a goal being disallowed and the game continuing behind closed doors before Argentina's coach called the whole episode a 'bit of a circus'.

It all started with an equaliser from Argentina in the 16th minute of the added time that helped them take the scoreline to 2-2 from 2-1. The late goal didn't go down well with the angry Moroccan fans as they ran onto the pitch and threw bottles from the stands. The chaos ensued. The stewards earned their day's job as they had to literally escort fans out of the ground. However, the bizarre scenes led to confusion as to whether the match was halted or completed.

It seemed like the game was over as FIFA's official website also declared the same, however, the remaining three minutes of the game took place behind the closer doors two hours later. The fans were asked to leave the stadium and the players to remain after the whole controversy. Minutes before the restart, the infamous goal by Christian Medina was disallowed by VAR for offside and Morocco held on to a 2-1 win.

Medina's goal sparked a strangely angry reaction from the fans as they thought that one opportunity of a win over one of the leading football teams was snatched. Morocco was leading rather comfortably 2-0 before Argentina made a strong comeback in the 68th minute through Giuliano Simeone's goal.

Argentina’s soccer federation confirmed issuing a formal claim to FIFA taking the "necessary regulatory measures for such a serious event.”

"Paris 2024 is working with the relevant stakeholders to understand the causes and identify appropriate actions,” a spokesperson for Paris Olympics organizers said. Argentina Mascherano called it the biggest circus of his life he has seen while Argentina legend Lionel Messi too reacted on his Instagram story on the game.