Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals key focus areas in Railway Budget 2024 | DETAILS

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized on Wednesday, July 24, that a significant portion of the budget is allocated to upgrading Indian Railways, making it a key focus area for the government. Speaking at a press conference, the Railway Minister highlighted that the budget allocation for the railway sector aims to modernize infrastructure and enhance service capabilities. He elaborated on the Railway Budget 2024, detailing the allocation of funds to various states to accelerate infrastructure development and ​also elaborated on the status of the ongoing Railway projects including the the introduction of sleeper coaches for Vande Metro and Vande Bharat trains which has now reached the testing stage.

About India's State-Wise Railway Allocation

In the FY 2024-25 budget, ₹3,694 crore has been allocated for boosting railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, ₹5,131 crore in Uttarakhand, ₹19,848 crore in Uttar Pradesh, ₹2,698 crore in Himachal Pradesh, ₹2,582 crore in Delhi, ₹9,959 crore in Rajasthan and ₹10,376 crore in the North East.

Additionally, Vaishnaw also noted a remarkable outlay of ₹10,586 crore for Odisha, earmarked for multiple rail-infrastructure projects in the FY 2024-25 budget.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Railways commences Rs 837-cr project

As Indian Railways has started its preparations for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela 2025, with an allocation of Rs. 837 crore for various infrastructure work, the Union Railway Minister said, "Major preparations are being made for Kumbh. Work is being done on more than 40 projects. An action plan was made three years ago. Prayagraj station has been redeveloped. Special trains will be run. A joint command of the railways will be formed."

Kavach will be installed in 10,000 engines

Further, during the presser, the Railway Minister spoke in detail about the establishment of the Kavach 0.4 capable to handling train accidents in India. The Minister announced that the final version of Kavach 0.4, an advanced safety system, will be installed in 10,000 engines across India. This initiative comes amid a rise in railway accidents in recent months. "These matters should be handled with sensitivity. Accidents have reduced by 60% since the time of the UPA. Safety allocation has been increased. Every life is precious. This is a humanitarian issue, not a political one," he added.

AI system developed to monitor food hygiene

Moreover, during the presser, the Union Minister also addressed one of the major concern involving the status of the food hygiene available in the Indian Railways. He revealed that 100 new large kitchens are being built, pantry cars are undergoing deep cleaning, and an AI system has been developed to monitor food hygiene.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)



