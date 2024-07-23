Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman announces five new job schemes for youths | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (July 23) announced five new schemes and initiatives to generate employment to youths.

"I am happy to announce the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crores. This year we have made a provision of Rs 1.48 lakh crores for education, employment and skilling..." she said.

The Minister announced that the government will implement three schemes for employment-linked incentives as part of the Prime Minister's package.

"These will be based on enrollment in the EPFO and focus on recognition of the first time employees and support to employees and employers," she said.

More to follow...