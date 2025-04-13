Madhya Pradesh: Stone pelting during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Guna, 9 arrested Stones were pelted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday evening, briefly disrupting peace in the Karnailganj area. The incident occurred near a mosque around 7:30 pm and was reportedly triggered by a dispute between two groups.

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Saturday evening after stones were pelted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Karnailganj area. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police and administrative personnel near the site, which was close to a mosque. Authorities confirmed that the situation was swiftly brought under control. "Peace and order was slightly affected for some time, but with prompt action by the administration, the area is now calm. We urge citizens not to believe in any kind of rumours," a statement from the local administration said.

Police have arrested nine individuals in connection with the incident, including the main accused, Vicky Khan. Guna Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha confirmed that the situation is now under control. Additional police personnel remain stationed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Scindia steps in, reviews situation

Soon after the incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister and local MP Jyotiraditya Scindia took note and spoke to senior officials, including the SP, to assess the situation. He directed them to maintain peace and ensure that strict action is taken against those responsible for the violence.

Procession disrupted by dispute

Sources indicated that a dispute between two groups during the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra led to the stone pelting. While the exact cause of the confrontation is still under review, officials stressed that no major injuries or property damage were reported.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti was being observed across various parts of the state with traditional religious processions and gatherings. Authorities have reiterated that normalcy has returned in the affected area and that security measures will continue to be in place to prevent any untoward incident.

(With PTI inputs)