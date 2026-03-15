India is going to win more ICC trophies in the coming years, says Sanju Samson

New Delhi:

India opener Sanju Samson has predicted that the Indian cricket team will win more ICC trophies in the upcoming years. He was part of India's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this month and also won the player of the tournament award, for scoring 321 runs with three fifties that came in back-to-back matches against the West Indies, England and New Zealand.

Moreover, apart from the Men's ODI World Cup and Women's T20 World Cup, India hold all the recent trophies across different categories. India are the reigning champion of the U19 Women's World Cup, U19 Men's World Cup, Women's ODI World Cup, Men's Champions Trophy, and Men's T20 World Cup. For the same reason, Samson felt that India can dominate world cricket in ICC event in the near future.

"I feel that in the coming years, with the quality of players we have in our country, this is going to be repeated. It’s not going to be, okay, it has happened once in a while. The amount of players which are coming up and definitely India is going to do this more and more often," Samson said on the sidelines of the BCCI Naman Awards 2026.

Samson's dream come true moment

Sanju Samson batted like a dream in the last three matches of the T20 World Cup, playing a massive role in the team defending their title. Winning the World Cup was certainly a dream come true moment for him as he recalled how desperate he was to win the mega event two years ago.

"Absolutely, I think you can only dream where you want to go, but you can’t definitely ride the path towards it. So my life or my career has been one of the best examples. I definitely wanted to do this a couple of years ago. I want to win a World Cup for my country, but it had its own plan, its own script. So, but more like a movie. I enjoyed it," Samson added.

"As I said before, I wanted to do something like this, then I got pulled out of my journey, and then suddenly, the team wanted me to come and contribute, and that’s when I actually mentally flipped a bit… I think, before that, in the New Zealand series, the focus was all about myself. But in the World Cup, the focus is all about the team.

"I think what does a team require. And in the Zimbabwe game, right from that moment, everyone wanted me to contribute to it. I had a role to play. So that’s when the shift happened and the confidence that, okay, ‘the team needs you, Sanju’, and let’s do what you can the best. So that’s where everything started from," Samson further added.

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