Weather to take a turn again? IMD forecasts heatwave-like conditions across THESE states from mid-April After a brief spell of cool weather and rain, North India is set to experience a sharp rise in temperatures over the next few days. The IMD has forecast heatwave-like conditions in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar starting Sunday, with temperatures expected to rise to 43°C by Wednesday.

New Delhi: After a brief spell of dust storms and scattered rain that brought temporary relief, Delhi and several parts of North India are now headed into a period of intense heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a steady rise in temperatures over the next four days, with heatwave conditions likely to grip parts of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2°C, nearly one degree below normal, following Friday’s sudden change in weather marked by strong winds and light rainfall. However, that relief is expected to fade quickly.

Temperatures to climb from Sunday

The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies for Delhi-NCR on Sunday, with a maximum temperature around 37°C and a minimum of 20°C. From Monday onwards, conditions are expected to turn hotter and drier. Maximum temperatures could reach 39–41°C on Monday and 40–42°C on Tuesday, rising further to 41–43°C by Wednesday (April 16). Minimum temperatures will also increase gradually, hovering around 23–27°C. The department has warned of loo-like conditions starting mid-week, with low humidity and dry winds (10–20 km/h), making the heat feel even more intense.

Uttar Pradesh: Hot and dry, with light rain in west

In Uttar Pradesh, both eastern and western regions are likely to experience high temperatures. Cities like Varanasi and Prayagraj could see the mercury touch 42–43°C, while Agra and Meerut may record up to 41°C. While eastern UP will face dry heat and loo, parts of western UP might receive isolated rain or dust storms between April 14–16 due to western disturbances.

Heat intensifies in Haryana and Bihar

Haryana will also see rising temperatures, with Hisar and Karnal expected to record highs between 38–42°C. Gurugram and Faridabad may also experience loo conditions. Meanwhile, areas near Punjab such as Ambala and Kurukshetra could see light showers and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) on April 14 and 15.

In Bihar, Patna and Gaya may see temperatures climb to 41–42°C. South Bihar will remain under heatwave-like conditions, while north Bihar, including Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, could witness light to moderate rain or thunderstorms from April 14 to 16.

The IMD has advised people to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak afternoon hours.