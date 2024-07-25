'Iran's useful idiots': Netanyahu lashes out at anti-Israel protesters outside US Congress

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress.

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday lashed out at anti-Israeli protesters demonstrating outside the US Congress against the Gaza war and his arrival to the United States, calling them Iran's "useful idiots". In a fiery speech, Netanyahu defended Israel's approach to the war and sought American support as thousands of defenders converged into the Capitol building.

“For all we know, Iran is funding the anti-Israel protests that are going on right now outside this building - not that many, but they’re there - and throughout the city. Well, I have a message for these protesters: When the Tyrants of Tehran, who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair, are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots,” Netanyahu said.

“These protesters that stand with them, they should be ashamed of themselves," he said as his speech assumed a darker tone. His arrival came at a crucial time for the war as US officials said they were close to a ceasefire deal that could free Hamas-held hostages in Gaza. US lawmakers are divided over the war, with more than 50 Democrats and political independent Bernie Sanders boycotting Netanyahu's speech.

Intense protests against Netanyahu

Protesters demanding the US stop military aid to Israel hoisted Palestinian flags and burnt American ones outside Washington's Union Station in demonstrations against Netanyahu's visit. Less than a mile away, police used pepper spray on some of the thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters who gathered outside the US Capitol. Demonstrators placed nearly 30 human-size cardboard coffins wrapped in Palestinian flags. Traffic was barred from several roads near the Capitol.

Image Source : REUTERSPro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a US flag and an effigy depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tall steel barriers ringed the Capitol on Wednesday, and police deployed pepper spray as thousands of protesters rallied near the Capitol, denouncing Netanyahu as a “war criminal” and calling for a cease-fire. The Capitol Police said about 200 people were arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from the sit-in at the Cannon House Office Building. Jewish Voice for Peace said many more than that were arrested, rabbis among them.

Lawmakers of both parties rose repeatedly to applaud the Israeli leader, while security escorted out protesters in the gallery who rose to display T-shirts with slogans demanding that leaders close a deal for a cease-fire and the release of all hostages. A weeping Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, held a sign in the House chamber that said “war criminal.”

Image Source : REUTERSPro-Palestinian demonstrators protest on the day of Netanyahu's address to the US Congress.

President Joe Biden and Netanyahu are expected to meet on Thursday, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity before a White House announcement. Vice President Kamala Harris will also meet Netanyahu separately that day. Netanyahu will also meet former US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday.

What did Netanyahu say?

In a speech lasting about an hour and interrupted repeatedly by applause, Netanyahu sought to shore up US support for Israel, especially weapons supplies, in the face of growing international censure after more than nine months of conflict in the Palestinian enclave that has threatened to escalate into a broader regional conflict.

He said Israel was actively engaged in intensive efforts to secure the hostages' release. He said his post-war vision was of a "demilitarised and deradicalised Gaza" led by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel. US officials have repeatedly pressed Netanyahu to present a "day after" plan for Gaza. Netanyahu also spoke about the prospects for a broad Middle East security alliance between Israel and its Arab neighbours.

Speaking as Washington is preoccupied with domestic politics, Netanyahu thanked both Biden and former President Donald Trump for their efforts on Israel's behalf. He also sought to bolster his traditional links to Republicans but also looked to ease tensions with Biden, a Democrat whose support he will rely on for the remaining six months of the president's term.

On protesters, he said, "Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming 'Gays for Gaza'. They might as well hold up signs saying 'Chickens for KFC'. These protesters chant 'From the river to the sea'. But many don’t have a clue what river and what sea they’re talking about. They not only get an F in geography, they get an F in history. They call Israel a colonialist state."

Reactions to Netanyahu's speech

Some lawmakers said they were uncomfortable about appearing to endorse Netanyahu and his hard-right coalition government as he faces declining poll numbers in Israel. "For him, this is all about shoring up his support back home, which is one of the reasons I don't want to attend," Senator Chris Van Hollen told reporters. A Republican House member, Representative Thomas Massie, also said he would not attend.

Hamas called Netanyahu's remarks on intensified efforts to release hostages from Gaza are "pure lies and misleading to the Israeli, US, and global public opinion". "He was the one who thwarted all efforts to end the war and reach a deal to release hostages despite ongoing efforts by mediators from brothers in Egypt and Qatar," the statement added.

Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that the Israeli PM was not interested in a ceasefire deal. "Netanyahu's speech was full of lies and it will not succeed in covering up for the failure and defeat in the face of the resistance to cover up for the crimes of the war of genocide his army is committing against the people of Gaza," he said.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Netanyahu addresses joint session of US Congress, seeks Biden's support against Gaza | WATCH LIVE