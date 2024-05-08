'I Look Indian...', Bhuj actor Pranitha Subhash hits back at Congress leader Sam Pitroda's 'racist' remark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pranitha Subhash has replied to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remark

Congress leader Sam Pitroda has been in the news repeatedly for his controversial statements. Recently, his statement about imposing a tax on inherited property had pulled a lot of criticism. However, seems like the former chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress has not learned his lesson, as he made a racist remark on Wednesday.

What did Sam Pitroda say?

Sam Pitroda talked about why India is the best democratic country and the reason for it. But this statement is causing a lot of anger. He had said that the people of the eastern part of the country look like Chinese and South Indian African citizens. "We have been living in a very pleasant environment for 75 years, where people can live together except for some fights. We can keep a diverse country like India united. While the people of the East look like Chinese, the people of the West look like Arabs, the people of the North look like whites and the South Indians look like Africans," said the 82-year-old politician.

Pranitha Subhash called out Sam Pitroda

Sam Pitroda's statement saying "South Indian Indians are Africans" is causing widespread anger. Multilingual actress Pranitha Subhash has reacted to this. The 'Porki' actress took to her X profile to post a photo of herself and wrote, "I am a South Indian ! And I look Indian #SamPitroda". Many people commented and showed their support for Pranitha's statement.

Sam Pitroda resigns

Sam Pitroda has resigned from the post of President of the Indian Overseas Congress. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also accepted his resignation. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter, 'Sam Pitroda has decided to resign from the post of President of Indian Overseas Congress on his own will. The Congress President has accepted his resignation. This has come after Pitroda was been trolled and criticised for his racist remark.

Also Read: Sangeet Sivan, director of Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, dies at 61 while undergoing treatment