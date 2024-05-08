Sangeet Sivan, director of Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, dies at 61 while undergoing treatment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 director Sangeet Sivan dies at 61

Filmmaker Sivan's eldest son and a director himself, Sangeeth Sivan's unexpected death has shocked everyone. The director, producer, and writer died at the age of 61 in a Mumbai private hospital while undergoing treatment. The late filmmaker has left behind a legacy that is intricately entwined with the business. For the unversed, Sangeeth joined the film industry with his brothers Santosh and Sanjeev Sivan and produced several memorable films.

On the work front

After serving as executive producer for the first feature film directed by his father, Basu Bhattacharya's son Aditya Bhattacharya (starring Aamir Khan and Pankaj Kapur), Sangeeth quickly moved into directing. With the success of Yodha (1992) in the Malayalam film industry, he rose to recognition as a filmmaker. His first film, Vyooham (1990) created a lot of buzz.

He then worked with Sunny Deol. Although Sunny Deol's Zor (1998), his Bollywood debut, did poorly at the box office, Sangeeth's directing skills won him praise from several producers. After a short break, he worked on films like Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne (2003) and Jackie Shroff's Sandhya (2003). He then tried his hand in comedy and came up with Ritesh Deshmukh starrer Kya Kool Hain Hum (2005). Sivan's next film was also with Ritesh, Apna Sapna Money Money (2006). In 2013, he directed Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, a comedy film that starred the Deol family. This film was a superhit at the box office and also won him several accolades. In 2019, Sangeeth came up with a thriller web series called Bhram.

