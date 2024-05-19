Poor Things star Emma Stone to reunite with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos for fourth time

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos

Hollywood actress Emma Stone, is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses currently. Her brilliant acting skills across various genres has garnered worldwide recognition and has bagged several accolades. Emma Stone is all set to reunite with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos for the fourth time along with Jesse Plemons.

According to a report in PTI, the filmmaker has roped in the duo for his next project Bugonia, who are also the stars of his forthcoming film "Kinds of Kindness" which premiered recently at the Cannes Film Festival. It is based on the 2003 Korean film "Save the Green Planet", "Bugonia" was developed for English adaptation by acclaimed director Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen for their production banner Square Peg.

Bugonia" follows "two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth". Will Tracy, known for "Succession" and "The Menu", has penned the script. Focus Features will distribute the project in the US domestic market, with Universal Pictures premiering it in global territories, except South Korea where "Parasite" production label CJ ENM will release it.

Aster and Knudson will produce "Bugonia" with frequent Lanthimos collaborators Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe (Element Pictures), alongside Lanthimos, Stone and Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko (CJ ENM). For the unversed, Emma Stone has worked with the filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos in films including The Favourite, Kinds of Kindness and Bleat.

Emma Stone is an American actress and has been featured in popular films including La La Land, Poor Things, Cruella, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Help, Superbad, Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Rockers, The Zombieland: Double Tap, Aloha and The House Bunny among others. The actress has bagged several accolades including Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Venice Film Festival, Critics Choice Awards and Gotham Awards among others.

