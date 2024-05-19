Gullak season 4 trailer out: Shreyansh Pandey's series shows face-off between parenting and adulthood

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Scene from Gullak season 4 trailer

The makers finally dropped the trailer of the highly awaited series Gullak season 4. Created by TVF, is directed by Shreyansh Pandey, this season each member of the Mishra family is ready to take on a new journey in their life. The trailer shows a sweet and enduring face-off between parenting and adulthood in the Mishra household.

As Santosh, Shanti, Anu, and Aman face new challenges in their new phase of life, be a part of their story with ‘Naye Hisse…Naye Kisse’ of season four". Khan, who plays the patriarch Santosh Mishra in the series, said being a part of "Gullak" feels like going back to his roots and family. Every season brings me closer to Santosh Mishra, a character who was once unfamiliar but has now become a cherished part of my career. It gives me a chance to step into my father's shoes and helps me understand him better.

Fans took to the comment section to appreciate the message and awareness the makers want to give the netizens. One user wrote, "Panchayat and now this. Too Good." Another user wrote, "Best cast any show can deserve". "Waiting for the Season 4 trailer was awesome!", wrote the third user. The upcoming season of "Gullak" will see series stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar reprise their respective roles. Actor Helly Shah is the new addition to the cast this season.

The first season of "Gullak" premiered in 2019, followed by its second season in 2021 and third season in 2022. Gullak is the show which tells the story of Santosh Mishra, an employee at the electricity division, who leads a content life with his wife and sons. However, their everyday banter strengthens their relationship.

