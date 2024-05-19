'We've created...', Anil Kapoor pens sweet note for wife Sunita on 40th wedding anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor with his wife Sunita

Anil Kapoor whose career spanned over decades, made his debut with the film Umesh Mehra's 1979 "Hamare Tumhare" in a small role. The actor gained recognition with films like Tezaab, Beta, Woh Saat Din Meri Jung, Janbaaz, Karma and Mr. India. The actor who celebrates his 40th wedding anniversary today, shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram.

Anil Kapoor wished his wife and wrote a romantic note in the caption, "Forty years ago today, I married the love of my life, my best friend, and my rock. Sunita, our journey began 11 years before that, and every moment since has been nothing short of epic. From our early days of love and laughter to raising our beautiful family, we’ve created countless memories that fill my heart with joy and pride."

He further wrote, "Our marriage has been a tapestry of adventures, challenges, and triumphs, all woven together with the threads of unwavering love and mutual respect. You’ve stood by me through thick and thin, and your strength, grace, and compassion have always inspired me to be a better man."

"Thank you for your endless support, your wisdom, and your boundless love. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, I am filled with gratitude for every single moment we’ve shared. Here’s to the past 40 years, and to many more decades of love, laughter, and togetherness. I love you more than words can express, Sonu! Happy anniversary, my love @kapoor.sunita", he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is producing a project based on the life of Abhinav Bindra wherein his son Harsh Varrdhan will be seen playing the lead role. He will also be seen in the sequel to Animal titled Animal Park. Apart from these, he has several big projects in his kitty including Housefull 5, Takht,

He was most recently seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film garnered mostly mixed to positive reviews from the audience and performed well at the box office. He also was part of the hit film Animal, in which he played the role of the main lead Ranbir Kapoor's father's role. The film was a huge box-office success.

