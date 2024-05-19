Days after tongue surgery row, Kerala hospital allegedly fits wrong implant in man's hand

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The government hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode continues to grapple with the allegations of medical negligence as a man lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday alleging that an implant meant for another patient was wrongly inserted into his broken hand.

However, the hospital has dismissed the allegation calling it "baseless," According to the hospital the patient was given the standard treatment and surgery, typically administered for this type of fracture.

Notably, the fresh allegations surfaced just a couple of days after a doctor was suspended for allegedly operating on the tongue of a four-year-old girl, while she was admitted for a surgery to remove her sixth finger.

The incident had sent shockwaves to the entire health department, prompting the state Health Minister Veena George to take action. She ordered a probe into the matter as a first response. Veena directed the Director of Medical Education to conduct an swift investigation into the incident and submit a comprehensive report. Later, the doctor was suspended.

FIR registered in the latest case

Nonetheless, an FIR has been lodged in the latest incident over the alleged mix-up that took place at the Medical College Hospital on Saturday. "The man has raised some suspicions regarding his surgery. A detailed investigation is required to ascertain the claim in the complaint," the officer told PTI.

The man first visited the Beach Hospital (Government General Hospital) following a road accident. The Beach Hospital referred him to the Government Medical College Hospital for surgery. The alleged error in the treatment was reportedly detected in an X-ray after the surgery.

What the hospital said?

In response to the allegations, Dr Jacob Mathew, Head of the Orthopaedics Department at the hospital, stated that he has examined the medical records and found that no wrongdoing was committed in the treatment of the patient. "Standard implants were used. What was done to this patient is what is usually done for other patients with similar problems," the doctor said, claiming that the surgery was a success.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Kerala: Government hospital doctor performs wrong surgery on 4-year-old child, probe ordered