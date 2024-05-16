Kerala: Government hospital doctor performs wrong surgery on 4-year-old child, probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

In a surprising turn of events, doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital, on Thursday, wrongly conducted a surgery on the tongue of a 4-year-old girl instead of the procedure intended on her finger in Kerala.

The victim girl's family alleged that the wrong surgery came to light when they discovered cotton stuffed in the child's mouth post the surgery, causing further distress. Prompted by this, the family did closer inspection and found out that the surgery had been performed on her tongue, not on her hand as intended.

Notably, the child was scheduled for a surgery to remove a sixth finger on her hand at the Maternal and Child Care Centre of the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, Currently, the child is hospitalised. The family stated their intention to lodge a complaint with the police, seeking action against those responsible for the horrific error.

Probe ordered by state Health Minister

"No one should have such an experience again at the Medical College Hospital," the child's family said. Meanwhile the family also stated that the child had no issue with her tongue. The family also said that the hospital authorities should take responsibility if any adverse consequences arise for the child due to this procedure.

According to the family, doctors accepted that it was a mistake as they scheduled surgeries for two children on the same day. Intervening in the matter, state Health Minister Veena directed the Director of Medical Education to conduct an swift investigation into the incident and submit a comprehensive report.

