Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Banks to be closed in THESE cities today | Check list

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The voting for the fifth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is being held today (May 20). Due to the elections, banks will remain closed in many cities across the country. Therefore, complete your important banking tasks online instead of visiting the bank branch. The physical branches will remain closed but the online banking services are typically accessible around the clock. You can handle account management, fund transfers, and bill payments electronically. Today, voting is being held in 49 constituencies across eight states and one union territory.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of bank holidays, banks will be closed today in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Belapur. Apart from this, banks will also remain closed in those states which have declared a public holiday due to elections.

There are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.

Elections are being held in these cities today

Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur

Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur Jharkhand: Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribagh

Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribagh Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South

Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska

Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska Uttar Pradesh: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda

Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh

Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla

Baramulla Ladakh: Ladakh

Maharashtra government circular

The Maharashtra government has issued a circular mandating paid leave for voters to cast their votes during the 2024 general elections. According to the circular, workers, officers, employees, and eligible individuals will be granted paid leave on the day of elections to ensure they can exercise their voting rights.

