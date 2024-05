Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: List of 49 constituencies, states, parties and candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on May 20.

New Delhi: Voters in eight states and Union Territories to take part in the fifth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Monday, May 20. 49 Lok Sabha constituencies including 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, 7 in West Bengal, 5 each in Bihar and Odisha, 3 in Jharkhand and 1 each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are going for polls in the fifth phase. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. The third phase of voting with 93 seats in 11 states and UTs took place peacefully on May 7 while the fourth phase was completed successfully on May 13. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

Several key candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase. In Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Kaushal Kishore, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Anurag Sharma, RK Singh Patel, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Lallu Singh, Karan Bhushan Singh and Kirti Vardhan Singh, Congress candidates Rahul Gandhi, Kishori Lal Sharma, Pradeep Jain Aditya and Tanuj Punia, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates Naresh Uttam Patel, Ravidas Mehrotra, Krishna Devi Patel, RK Chaudhary, Shreya Verma and Pushpendra Saroj are contesting the elections. The SP and Congress are in alliance in UP. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Nanhe Singh Chauhan and Thakur Prasad Yadav from the Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies respectively.

In Maharashtra, BJP's Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Subhash Bhamre, Bharati Pawar and Kapil Patil are some key candidates. Hemant Godse, Shrikant Shinde, Ravindra Waikar and Rahul Shewale of Shiv Sena and Anil Desai, Anant Geete, Arvind Sawant, Rajan Vichare and Sanjay Dina Patil of Shiv Sena (UBT) are also in the fray. Congress leaders Varsha Gaikwad and Dr Shobha Dinesh Bachhav are also vying to enter the Lok Sabha.

West Bengal will witness a close fight in the fifth phase with seven seats including Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambagh voting on May 20. Locket Chatterjee (BJP), Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), Shantanu Thakur (BJP), Prasun Banerjee (TMC), Sajda Ahmed (TMC) and Arjun Singh (BJP) are some of the key candidates. Five seats including Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur will vote on May 20.

Omar Abdullah (JKNC) and Sajad Gani Lone (JKPC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Rohini Acharya (RJD), Chirag Paswan (LJP-RV), Ali Ashraf Fatmi (RJD), Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP), Devesh Chandra Thakur (JDU) and Ajay Nishad (Congress) in Bihar, Jual Oram (BJP), Dilip Kumar Tirkey (BJD), Achyuta Samanta (BJD), Anita Subhadarshini (BJP) and Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (BJP) in Odisha, Annapurna Devi (BJP), Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (Congress) and Krishna Nand Tripathi (Congress) in Jharkhand and Tashi Gyalson (BJP) in Ladakh are other key candidates in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP-led NDA won 41 of these 49 seats (BJP 32, Shiv Sena 7, JDU 1 and LJP 1). The Congress-led UPA won 2 seats (Congress 1 and JKNC 1) and other parties won 6 seats (TMC 4 and BJD 2).

Complete list of 49 constituencies, key candidates going for Lok Sabha polls on May 20 in fifth phase: