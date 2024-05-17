Hinduja family emerges as UK's richest for third year in a row: Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Hinduja family tops UK’s richest people list for third time

The Hinduja family has once again emerged as the richest in the United Kingdom according to the Sunday Times Rich List after their fortune jumped by more than £2 billion. Gopi Hinduja and his family, who runs Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group, have been named Britain's richest for the third time in a row, according to the Sunday Times rich list.

10 richest people and families in United Kingdom

1) Gopi Hinduja and family - £37.2 billion

Gopi Hinduja and family which runs the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group businesses is spread in various sectors including engery, media and entertainment, banking and finance, among others. The group employs around 200000 from across the world.

2) Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £29.25 billion

Ukrainian-born business magnate and philanthropist Sir Leonard Blavatnik is number two on the rich list with a fortune of £29.25 billion. Leonard Blavatnik had built up his wealth in Russia.

3) David and Simon Reuben and family – £24.98 billion

Third on the rich list are David and Simon Reuben and family who built their wealth through property and technology and via equity and investment ventures. David and Simon Reuben, who are brothers, were born in Mumbai and raised in UK.

4) Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £23.52 billion

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is a co-owner of Manchester United and is also the founder and owner of global chemicals company Ineos is fourth on the rich list. Jim Ratcliffe was earlier at numbe 2 on the rich list but has now dropped on number 4.

5) Sir James Dyson and family – £20.8 billion

Founder of the technology firm Dyson, Sir James Dyson is fifth on the rich list. He is also known for inventing the cyclone bagless vacuum cleaner in 1970s. James Dyson also has ventures in the beauty industry and have some popular hair tools.

6) Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £17.2 billion

The Swire family, which runs family across various sectors including property, transport and industrials are sixth on the rich list. Barnaby and Merlin are cousin brothers and sixth generation of the group's founder.

7) Idan Ofer – £14.96 billion

Idan Ofer is an Israeli billionaire who runs various businesses including shipping, energy, and also has a minority stake in the Spanish football club Atletico de Madrid. He stands at the seventh spot on the rich list. His father, who passed away in 2011, was once the richest man in Israel.

8) Lakshmi Mittal and family – £14.92 billion

Lakshmi Mittal, who is the chairman of multinational steel company ArcelorMittal, is eighth on the rich list. The company, which is the largest steel manufacturer in Europe, North and South America, is headquartered in Luxembourg.

9) Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £14.49 billion

The Weston family primary focus has been in retail investment. Associated British Foods, the family owns Primark and produces sugar, run by son George Weston.

10) John Fredriksen and family – £12.87 billion

Norway-born John Fredriksen is 10th on the rich list. The family runs a shipping business and owns oil tankers and have investments in fish farming, dry bulkers and deepwater drilling rigs.

11) Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12.63 billion

Kirsten Rausing, who has a stake in grandfather's packaging business Tetra Laval.

Tetra Laval produces storage for drinks including milk, juices and revolutionised liquid packaging. Kirsten Rausing also has interests in horse racing while her husband co-owns Tetra Laval.

12) Alex Gerko – £12.05 billion

Alex Gerko is a mathematician who owns algorithmic trading company XTX Markets in 2015. The company rapidly expanded its business and have offices globally including New York City, Paris and Mumbai.

13) Michael Platt – £12 billion

Michael Platt is the chief executive of one of the world's largest and top-performing investment firms BlueCrest Capital Management.

14) Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £11.75 billion

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken is a dutch businesswoman who inherited a quarter stake in beer giant Heineken from her late father Freddy Heineken.

15) The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £10.13 billion

Hugh Grosvenor, who is the seventh Duke of Westminster, has also made it to the top 20 richest people in UK. He became an instant billionaire after inheriting his title and getting control of historic Grosvenor Estate from his father in 2016.

16) Marit, Lisbet and Sigrid Rausing – £9.19 billion

Marit Rausing is another person in the UK's richest list. She is the widow of Hans Rausing, who raised Tetra Pak packaging business founded by his father in 1944. Lisbet and Sigrid are their children.

17) Carrie and Francois Perrodo and family – £9.17 billion

Carrie Perrodo is another billionaire in UK who inherited one of the world’s largest family-owned oil companies, Perenco. Singapore-born Carrie Perrodo inherited the business after the death of her husband Hubert Perrodo in 2006.

18) Nicky Oppenheimer and family – £7.94 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer made it to the billionaire list after selling family's stake in De Beers, the biggest diamond producer in the world in 2012.

19) Lord Bamford and family – £7.65 billion

Lord Bamford runs the construction equipment manufacturer company JCB which he took over from his father Joseph Cyril Bamford in 1970s.

20) Denise, John and Peter Coates – £7.47 billion

One of the world’s largest online gambling companies co-founder, majority shareholder and co-chief executive of Bet365, Denise Coates stands at the 20th position in the UK's top 20 rich people.

ALSO READ | India’s unemployment rate declines to 6.7 per cent in urban areas in March quarter: Survey