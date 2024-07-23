Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2024 | Key announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, presented the first budget of the Modi government 3.0, after it was re-elected to power for the third consecutive time, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Let's look at key announcements by the Finance Minister to ace India's economic progress and the government's aim to become the world's third-largest economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India's economic growth continues to be the shining exception and will remain so in years ahead. India's inflation continues to be low and stable moving towards the 4 per cent target.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "As mentioned in the interim Budget, we need to focus on 4 different castes, the poor, women, youth and the farmer/ For farmers, we announced higher Minimum Support Prices for all major crops delivering on the promise for at least a 50 per cent margin over cost. PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended for 5 years benefitting more than 80 crore people."

Govt will undertake a comprehensive review of research to develop climate-resilient seeds, the Finance Minister announced.

The Budget's 9 priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, and reforms, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

New 109 high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops will be released for cultivation by farmers. In the next two years, 1 crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming supported by certification and branding.

In the next two years, one crore farmers will be initiated in natural farming.

The Finance Minister announced Rs 1.48 lakh crore for jobs and skills education.

Government proposes Rs 2.66 lakh crore for rural development.

ALSO READ | Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman announces five new job schemes for youths | DETAILS