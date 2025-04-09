Protests over Waqf Act turn violent in Murshidabad, internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed Murshidabad district in West Bengal, which was recently rocked by violence during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has now returned to calm. Prohibitory orders are still in place, and internet services remain suspended in some areas to curb the spread of misinformation.

A protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad's Jangipur area turned violent on Tuesday, leading to clashes between demonstrators and the police. In response to the unrest, authorities imposed Section 163 of the BNS and prohibitory orders in the Raghunathganj and Suti police station areas for 48 hours, starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Internet services were also suspended in the Jangipur subdivision to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The unrest erupted when a large group of protesters gathered along National Highway 12 in Jangipur to demand the withdrawal of the controversial legislation. Eyewitnesses reported that during the demonstration, protestors threw stones at the police and set fire to several police vehicles.

A senior district police officer confirmed the attack, stating, "The protestors hurled stones at the police who were deployed in the area, and in the ensuing chaos, some police vehicles were set on fire." To control the situation, the police resorted to lathi charges and fired tear gas shells. Some police officers sustained injuries due to the stone pelting, though no major casualties have been reported. Several individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, the officer added.

Following the violence, the West Bengal Police stated on social media, announcing, "The unruly mob has been dispersed, and traffic on the national highway has returned to normal." The police also warned that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the violence, including those spreading rumours that fueled the unrest. "We request everyone to stay calm and avoid listening to false information," the statement concluded.

Political leaders quickly weighed in on the incident. Mass Education Extension Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who is also the president of the West Bengal Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, condemned the police's use of force, asserting that such actions were unwarranted against the minority community. "Even during the Left regime, police never baton-charged minorities. While violence must be addressed, lathi charging a peaceful rally is unacceptable," said Chowdhury, a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Meanwhile, Governor CV Ananda Bose called for a firm response to those attempting to disrupt law and order in the state. "Any attempt to disturb peace must be dealt with decisively," he stated.

The situation in Murshidabad remains tense, with heightened security to prevent further escalation.

(PTI inputs)