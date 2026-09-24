Team India bags silver medal in mixed 4x400m relay race at Asian Games 2026

The Indian team added yet another medal to their tally as they ended up finishing in second place in the mixed 4x400m relay race. The team of Machettira Poovamma, Vishal Thennarasu, Ramraj Vithya, and Thekkinalil performed brilliantly as the Indian contingent added the second medal for India in athletics.

It is interesting to note that the Indian squad had clocked a time of 3:16.23 in the heats as they made their way into the final. Furthermore, they went on to perform exceptionally well once more, finishing in second place and winning the silver medal for India.

More to follow..