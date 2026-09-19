Here’s what Mamata says after moving SC challenging EC's decision to freeze party name, symbol

Kolkata:

Amid row over party name, symbol, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress' name and party symbol. The development comes after the Election Commission on Friday allotted separate names and symbols to the two rival factions following its interim decision a day earlier to bar both groups from using the 'All India Trinamool Congress' name and its reserved symbol pending a substantive determination of the dispute.

EC issues interim order on Thursday

The EC in its interim order issued on Thursday night, after hearing leaders of the two factions led by Banerjee and Arup Roy, said the matter requires substantive determination by the poll body under provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

In the plea filed in the Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee has made the Election Commission and Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, as party respondents.

Mamata Banerjee on September 18 attacked the EC over its decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress' name and 'Jora Ghash Phul' symbol, likening the loss of the party's identity to the pain of a mother losing her child and calling it a "black day" in the country's democratic history.

Here's what Mamata said on party symbol

Mamata Banerjee earlier had said that she would not accept the interim arrangement as a settlement and vowed to fight till the end to reclaim the party's original identity and its 'flowers-and-grass' symbol politically, democratically and legally.

The statements from Mamata Banerjee came hours after the poll panel allotted her faction the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'Football Player' symbol for the October 6 bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar. On the other side, the rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the 'Envelope' symbol.

It should be noted that the Assembly bypolls to Nandigram in East Medinipur district and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district are scheduled for October 6, with vote counting on October 9.

Notably, the bypolls in West Bengal were necessitated as Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, and chose to vacate Nandigram, while AJUP leader Humayun Kabir won from both Naoda and Rejinagar, and decided to give up the Rejinagar seat.

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TMC factions get new names, symbols for bypolls; Mamata group gets football player, rebels envelope