PM Modi's birthday will be celebrated as Annapurna Day in Bengal every year: CM Suvendu

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thhursday said PM Modi’s birthday will be celebrated as Annapurna Day in Bengal every year because the country's most popular public leader, Narendra Modi, had guaranteed the Annapurna scheme and today is his birthday. He said if a mother or sister is oppressed, we will not leave the matter but a commission has been formed in which IPS Damayanti Sen is present. He said for Kanya Ratna, the amount will be doubled to Rs 2,000 from next financial year. For widows, it has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 from August.

No girl will be allowed to marry before the age of 18: CM Suvendu

He said during the tenure of this government, no girl will be allowed to marry before the age of 18 and those who do so will go to jail. Those who helped in the marriage will also go to jail, he said.

CM Suvendu said PM Narendra Modi has announced that a list of 50 lakh beneficiaries under the PM Awaas Yojana in the state is being prepared. He further added that the new houses under the scheme would be owned by women.

CM Adhikari further stated that PM Modi's birthday will be celebrated as 'Annapurna Divas' every year in Bengal, as the Annapurna Yojana, the financial assistance scheme for women, was guaranteed by him.

Every year, September 17 will be celebrated as 'Annapurna Divas': CM Suvendu

"Every year, September 17 will be celebrated as 'Annapurna Divas' because the Annapurna Yojana was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee. We have already implemented it for a large section of women," he said at a programme in Salt Lake.

"PM Modi has announced the preparation of a list of 50 lakh beneficiaries in Bengal under PM Awaas Yojana. All new houses under the programme will be owned by women," Adhikari said.

Women sports personalities, including Poulami Ghatak, Indu Puri and Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, inaugurated the programme. In the last four months, we have set up a commission headed by Justice Samapti Chatterjee (retired) to inquire into atrocities on women in the state," the chief minister said.

CM Suvendu Adhikari further asserted that the BJP government is committed to ensuring that no woman in the state is subjected to atrocities. Apart from this, he also called upon the state's women to come forward to create an addiction-free Bengal.

Also Read:

Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi, Chandrababu Naidu offer prayers on PM Modi's birthday, distribute prasad in Varanasi