China turns to India after Trump unleashes fresh tariffs, urges to ‘stand together to overcome difficulties' In the wake of sweeping tariffs from US President Donald Trump, China has urged India to 'stand together' to counter USA's 'unilateralism and protectionism'.

Following the barrage of tariffs on China, the Chinese Embassy in India urged New Delhi to stand together against the US-imposed tariffs. Referring to the American tariffs as 'abuse' that harms developing economies, China called for global cooperation to resist the US 'unilateralism and protectionism'. In a post on X, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, described the India-China trade relationship as 'mutually beneficial', urging India to 'stand together to overcome the difficulties' in the wake of US tariffs.

The post reads, "China-India economic and trade relationships are based on complementarity and mutual benefit. Facing the US abuse of tariffs, which deprives countries, especially Global South countries, of their right to development, the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties."

India-China trade relations

China remains one of India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching USD 101.73 billion in FY24. However, India imports almost six times as much as it exports to China. The trade deficit has surged to a record USD 85.06 billion in FY24, which is driven by renewable energy components and imports of electronics, among other products, according to the Policy Circle report.

Notably, while China has been slapped with a whopping 104 per cent tariffs as Trump imposed an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods on Tuesday, India is subject to 26 per cent tariffs.

The latest announcement from Trump came after Beijing implemented a 34 per cent retaliatory duty in response to Washington’s earlier levies.

Here's how China benefits in trade with US

According to the figures from the Office of the US Trade Representative, the US total goods trade with China was an estimated USD 582.4 billion in 2024. While the US goods exports to China in 2024 were USD 143.5 billion, the US imports from China in 2024 totalled USD 438.9 billion.

The US goods trade deficit with China was USD 295.4 billion in 2024. Trump's latest tariffs are intended to put pressure on China to buy more US industrial and agricultural goods and products.