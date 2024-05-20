Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed separatist Amritpal Singh gets ‘mike’ as poll symbol

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amritpal Singh, the head of Waris Punjab De

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed separatist Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, has been allotted the poll symbol of 'mike' to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Khadoor Sahib seat as an independent candidate. 'Waris Punjab De' outfit chief Amritpal was arrested in April 2023. He, along with nine of his associates, is currently jailed in Assam.

He was one of the 169 Independent contestants among a total of 328 candidates who have been allotted election symbols.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa gets 'Ganna Kisan' as symbol

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, an Independent candidate contesting from the Faridkot (reserve) constituency, has been allotted the poll symbol of 'Ganna Kisan' (sugarcane farmer). Khalsa is the son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, who were Mrs Gandhi's bodyguards, killed her on October 31, 1984, at her residence.

328 candidates allotted election symbols

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said that on Sunday 328 candidates contesting for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab have been allotted election symbols by the district election officers, following the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

Independent candidates were assigned various election symbols, including harmonium, dumbbells, apple, tongs, hockey and ball, stool, ship, gas cylinder, battery torch, almirah, computer, batsman, bat, truck, cot, cauliflower, petrol pump, television, laptop, auto rickshaw, pressure cooker, plastering trowel, flute, diamond, road roller, letterbox, chimney, and sewing machine.

The Punjab CEO said that 26 candidates, including 14 Independents, are running in Gurdaspur, while Amritsar has 30 contestants with 18 being Independents. Additionally, the Khadoor Sahib seat has 27 candidates, 18 of whom are Independents.

Out of 20 candidates in Jalandhar, eight are Independents, while Hoshiarpur has four Independents among its 16 candidates. In Anandpur Sahib, 13 of the 28 candidates are Independents, and Ludhiana has 26 Independents out of 43 candidates.

In Fatehgarh Sahib, seven out of 14 candidates are Independents, and Faridkot has 12 Independents out of 28 candidates. Ferozepur sees 29 candidates, including 17 Independents. Bathinda has eight Independents out of 18 candidates, and Sangrur has nine Independents out of 23 candidates. In Patiala, 15 of the 26 candidates are Independents.

Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of seven-phased general elections on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

