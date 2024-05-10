Amritpal Singh's nomination to done from jail: Punjab government informs High Court amid Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : AP Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, will fight the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency in Punjab as an Independent. According to reports, all the process of nomination of Amritpal Singh will be completed in jail itself.

According to the information given by the Punjab government to the High Court, Amritpal Singh's nomination work will be completed on Monday and he will not be given parole for 7 days for this. It was Amritpal Singh's legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa who had first claimed that the preacher would contest from the Khadoor Sahib seat as an independent.

Why was Amritpal Singh arrested?

Amritpal Singh was arrested in April last year and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him. He along with nine of his associates is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam. Amritpal Singh's father said that they will raise the issue of the release of 'Bandi Singhs' or Sikh prisoners who have completed their terms as well as the drug menace in Punjab.

Punjab is going to polls on June 1, the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in 13 seats. With Amritpal Singh throwing his hat in the ring, the Khadoor Sahib seat, which is known as a 'Panthic' seat is back in the spotlight.