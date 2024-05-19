Watched Anyone But You? 7 Similar shows you can add to you watch list

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Anyone But You, Playing it Cool and Holidate

Anyone But You, which became popular within no time. The film garnered attention due to the main lead's chemistry and romance. Directed by Will Gluck, the film features Glen Powell, Darren Barnet, Charlee Fraser, Alexandra Shipp and Dermot Mulroney among others. Let's take a look at a few of the films that are similar to Anyone But You.

1. Along for the Ride

Along for the Ride is the story of Auden meeting the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on nightly quests to help Auden experience the fun, carefree life she never knew she wanted. The film stars Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Ricardo Hurtado.

2. Holidate

Holidate is the story of Sloane, who gets mocked for being single, and finds the perfect solution when she meets Jackson. The film stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Nicola Peltz, and Manish Dayal.

3. Your Place or Mine

Your Place or Mine is the story of Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA, but he thrives on change in NY. The film stars Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, and Jesse Williams.

4. Endless Love

Endless Love is the story of Jade and her family coming to stay at an inn where David is a valet. The film stars Alex Pettyfer, Gabriella Wilde, Rhys Wakefield and Robert Pattrick.

5. No Strings Attached

No Strings Attached is the story of Adam is looking for a casual relationship when he runs into Emma. They agree to maintain a strictly physical association, but things get complicated when they both fall in love. The film Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Kevin Kline, Cary Elwes and Greta Gerwig among others.

6. Love at First Sight

Love, at First Sight, is the story of Hadley and Oliver falling in love with each other. However, they lose each other at customs and the possibility of ever meeting each other again seems improbable, but destiny may have a way of changing the odds. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil and Rob Delaney.

7. Playing It Cool

Playing It Cool is the story of a screenwriter who never writes romantic scripts and struggles when he has to write one. However, he soon finds inspiration when he falls in love with a woman, unaware that she is engaged. The film stars Chris Evans, Michelle Monaghan, Aubrey Plaza, Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace, and Luke Wilson.

