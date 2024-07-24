5 key films to revisit before Deadpool and Wolverine release to understand their journeys

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB A still of Deadpool and Wolverine

With the highly anticipated release of the third instalment of Deadpool featuring both Deadpool and Wolverine, now is the perfect time to revisit some key films that reveal their backstories. These movies deal with the origins and evolution of these iconic characters, setting the perfect stage for their upcoming team-up.

Origins of the X-Men: Wolverine (2009)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is noteworthy for being the first on-screen encounter between Wolverine and a Deadpool adaptation, despite its mediocre reviews. The movie focuses on Wolverine's early years, his relationship with his brother Victor Creed, and the experiments that resulted in the creation of his adamantium skeleton. It provides background information and context that enhances the characters' storylines, making it an intriguing comparison to the more sophisticated portrayals of both characters in later films.

Days of Future Past, an X-Men film (2014)

To comprehend Wolverine's origins and importance in the X-Men universe, you must watch this movie. In this time-travel narrative, Hugh Jackman's character Wolverine is transported back to the 1970s to stop a world in which mutants are persecuted to extinction. Combining the younger cast members from X-Men: First Class with the original X-Men trilogy, the movie presents a complex story that delves into themes of transformation and atonement. It's an essential film for comprehending the intricate ties and timelines found in the X-Men franchise.

Deadpool (2016)

Ryan Reynolds plays the irreverent, wise-cracking Merc with a Mouth in the first Deadpool movie. Deadpool defies the conventions of the superhero genre by fusing razor-sharp humour, fast-paced action, and a distinctive storytelling approach with outrageous antics. The movie changed the game by demonstrating that R-rated superhero flicks could receive positive reviews from critics and do well at the box office. The beginning of Deadpool's life, his turbulent relationship with Vanessa, and his pursuit of vengeance against Ajax are all significant events.

Logan (2017)

Logan, which says a tough, heartfelt goodbye to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, is considered one of the greatest superhero movies ever filmed. The film, which takes place in a dystopian future, shows an ageing and worn-out Wolverine attempting to defend a young mutant named Laura, better known as X-23, while tending to an ailing Professor X. Logan explores the character's weaknesses and traumatic past in a sombre and introspective manner. Up until Deadpool 3's announcement, we believed the movie offered high emotional stakes and a satisfying finale to Wolverine's journey.

Deadpool 2 (2018)

The world of Deadpool grows considerably in this follow-up. Several important characters are introduced, including Josh Brolin's time-travelling soldier Cable and Zazie Beetz's mutant mutant with luck-based abilities Domino. As Deadpool gathers the X-Force, an improvised superhero team, to defend a young mutant named Russell, the movie strikes a mix between heart and humour. In addition to action scenes and a surprising amount of emotional depth, as Deadpool struggles with loss and family, Deadpool 2 is plenty of meta-humour.

After a nostalgic trip through the journeys of these iconic characters, gear up for the biggest action entertainer of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine, two superheroes together like never before. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Marvel universe, you won't want to miss a minute of Deadpool and Wolverine. So, grab your popcorn, head to the theatre, and get ready for this epic MCU adventure.

