'The one who kept giving me wings', Saawar Loon singer Monali Thakur's mother dies, pens emotional note

Playback singer Monali Thakur's mother passed away on May 17. Despite the immense grief, the singer showed sheer professionalism and dedication to perform in Bangladesh. The Sawaar Loon singer took to social media to share an emotional post about her mother along with a bunch of pictures. Fans and celebrities took to the comment section to send their condolences.

With the pictures, the caption read, "17th May 2024 14:10 pm… Maa took her last.. the one who kept giving me wings finally took her own and flew... Aamar Maa... Baba and Daichi am sure are waiting to receive you.. I’ll join when my time comes but for now.. my Love.. I hope you know I am the proudest daughter and the luckiest one to have been born to you Maa, and to have gotten this kind of Love and support, wisdom and innocence from a virgin heart like yours... Such a beautiful and strong woman you have been Maa... "

She further wrote, "Thank you for my life and for being what you have been to me... my everything.. my main pillar... I looked up to you and will forever, Aamar Maa.. tomake nijer praaner thheke beshi bhalobashi.. hence don’t know how to cope.. the pain is but tumi bhalo thheko... Shukhe thheko Maa.. n take no stress ever again... fly..."

Fans paid their condolences in the comment section. One user wrote, "Sending prayers! May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace!". Another user wrote, "Omg shocking! Stay strong Monali". "Really sorry to hear about the loss... May she rest in peace and May God give you the strength to deal with this personal loss", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Monali Thakur is a popular singer who has sung songs including Khudaya Khair from Billu, Ishq Mein from Prince, Jingle Jingle from Badmaash Company, Aga Bai from Aiyyaa, Love Me Thoda Aur from Yaariyan, Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Chal from October and Raat Baki from Satyaprem Ki Katha. Not only Hindi, but she has also sung Bengali songs as well.

