Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suniel Shetty wishes 'dear friend' Piyush Goyal, shares note

The voting for the fifth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on Monday, May 20. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently sent best wishes for his dear friend Piyush Goyal for the upcoming elections. The actor took to X (formerly called Twitter) to wish him all the best.

Along with the photo of Piyush Goyal, Suniel Shetty wrote in the caption, "Wishing my dear friend @PiyushGoyal ji all the best as he contests from Mumbai North tomorrow. Your dedication is unmatched—from top safety as Railways Minister, to securing India’s energy as Power Minister, to the WTO success as Minister of Commerce, and many more. Your excellence knows no bounds. And am confident that your victory will be equally spectacular. @BJP4India @BJP4Mumbai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Operation Fryday which was released in 2023. Directed by Vishram Sawant, the film tells the story of former police informant Ghulam turns to crime after his brother Imtiaz is killed in a gang conflict. The film also featured Neetu Chandra, Puneet Singh Ratn, Randeep Hooda, Kiran Rathod and Rukhsar among others.

Suniel Shetty will next be seen in an untitled project which will also star Jugal Hansraj and Pooja Bhatt. It is currently not known whether the project is a film or a series. Recently, the makers unveiled the look of Jugal Hansraj.

Jugal Hansraj's rough and rugged look has captured the attention of celebrities as well as fans. Actor Rohit Saraf commented, "Insaneeeeee". Pooja Bhatt who will be part of this untitled project too commented fire emojis. Nargis Fakhri too commented, "Wow...this look".Fans couldn't contain their excitement and are very eager for this upcoming project. One user wrote, "Yes finally sir, I am very very excited". Another user wrote, "I really admire you, sir, really fan since I was little 6 years old, greetings from your Indonesian fans".

