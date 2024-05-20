Lok Sabha Elections 2024 fifth phase: PM Modi appeals to people to vote in 'record numbers'

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the voting across 49 constituencies spanning six states and two union territories (UTs) began in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Monday (May 20) at 7 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters to vote in “record numbers”. He also appealed to women and young voters to exercise their franchise.

“As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I specially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise,” PM Modi posted on X.

Lok Sabha Elections fifth phase

The voting in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections is taking place today across 49 constituencies spanning six states and two union territories (UTs) in which the fate of several tall leaders will be sealed today.

This phase holds particular significance due to the high-profile nature of several key constituencies, such as Raebareli, Amethi, and Lucknow, where the political futures of prominent leaders will be determined. In this phase, voters from a diverse array of regions will exercise their franchise, reflecting the varied political landscape of the country.

The constituencies in focus are not just any seats but are historically and politically significant, often drawing intense media attention and public interest. Raebareli and Amethi, both located in Uttar Pradesh, are especially noteworthy. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Election Commission has called upon voters to turnout in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. Until now, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has seen the voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95 per cent. Around 451 million people have already voted, during the first four phases of ongoing General Elections.

