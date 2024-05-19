Sunday, May 19, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress was involved in coal, 2G scams', says PM Modi in Jharkhand

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress was involved in coal, 2G scams', says PM Modi in Jharkhand

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi said that Congress and JMM want to snatch the reservation of SC and ST, They abuse Modi every single day. Jharkhand will vote for its 14 Lok Sabha seats in four phases.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Jamshedpur Updated on: May 19, 2024 12:20 IST
pm modi in jamshedpur, lok sabha elections 2024, pm modi, PM MODI IN jamshedpur, pm modi jharkhand r
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi addresses poll rally in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the poll rally in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur today (May 19) amid the campaigning process of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The PM will also address three public meetings in West Bengal on Sunday.

PM Modi while addressing an election rally in Jamshedpur said, “Your excitement is telling me what result will come on June 4 in Jamshedpur. I used to work as BJP’s party worker for many years. I used to ask people at that time who would come at 10 or 11 am to attend an election rally. However, today I am witnessing a huge crowd here. I am thankful to you all. Lok Sabha election decides and strengthens the future of the country."

Congress, JMM want to snatch SC, ST reservation 

During a public rally in Jamshedpur, PM Modi said, " Congress and JMM know nothing about development. Their only job is to speak lies, loudly, again and again, and everywhere, their goal is to do the X-ray of poor people's wealth and steal it. They want to snatch the reservation of SC and ST, They abuse Modi everyday. Can't they think about anything beyond this? The whole country has realised their truth".

PM Modi said, "Congress and their ally parties, wherever they have govts, I am challenging those CMs and this is not my political statement. Their 'Shehzada' keeps opposing business industries, businessmen and investments. Which businessman will go and invest in those states? What will happen to the youths of those states? All investors who come to me say that they won't go to these states because of their ideology against them, businessmen are verbally abused their and investors will think that since 'Shehzada' has this kind of thoughts, his ally parties would have same thoughts as well".

"Congress 'mother' of corruption, party was involved in coal and 2G scams," added PM. 

