Delhi HC protects personality rights of Jackie Shroff, restrains entities from using actor's name, voice

The Delhi High Court has recently passed an order protecting the personality and publicity rights of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and restrained entities from making unauthorised use of the actor's name, voice, images and signature phrase 'Bhidu'. As per Bar and Bench, an interim order was passed on May 15, where Justice Sanjeev Narula ordered to take down a few links which were pornographic in nature and used the actor's name.

However, Justice Narula refused to pass any interim injunction order against an individual running a YouTube channel publishing allegedly derogatory compilations of Shroff's interviews, as per Live Law.

“… this Court considers it is essential to balance the legitimate interests of Defendant No. 5 in artistic and economic expression against the Plaintiff's rights to personality, publicity, and moral integrity. Thus, the court would like to have the response from the Defendant No. 5 before expressing its view on this issue,” Live Law reported quoting the court. The Teri Meherbaniyan actor moved the Court to protect his voice, image, likeness and all other elements of his persona.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood actor has sought help from the court for privacy and publicity rights. Before Jackie, several other Bollywood stars have protected their personality rights legally.

In 2022, the Delhi High Court passed an interim order restraining persons from infringing the personality and publicity rights of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from Jackie and Big B, Anil Kapoor also approached the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights last year. Earlier this year in January, Anil won the case, protecting the unauthorised use of the ‘Jhakaas’ catchphrase, his name, voice, manner of speaking, image, likeness, and gestures.

