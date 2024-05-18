INDIA bloc going to win more than 273 seats in Lok Sabha elections, says Mallikarjun Kharge | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in an exclusive conversation with India TV

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the Opposition's INDIA bloc is leading after polling in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 adding they are going to win more than 273 seats. Speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation, Kharge said no matter how much they (Centre) harass them, they are going to win the elections and NDA will lose badly.

Speaking about the performance of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kharge questioned their 400-plus seats target and asked how will they achieve this, they are decreasing in everywhere.

Kharge said that BJP is going to lose seats in Uttar Pradesh and other states. They don't have a presence in Kerala, Punjab, or Andhra Pradesh. "We are going to win in Odisha also."

Kharge targeted the Centre over unemployment, inflation, and farmers' welfare.

The Congress chief alleged that there is no level playing field and added that no matter how much you harass us, we are going to win the elections.

"PM Modi has all the facilities, what do I have, for the campaign, sometimes I get a chopper, but sometimes I have to take a commercial flight. They (BJP) have more money but we don't," Kharge said.

Mallikarjun Kharge further slammed the BJP for doing Hindu-Muslim and said we don't do this.

On Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone wants to do everything.

