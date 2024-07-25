Apple's Watch for kids service now available in India

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple watch for kids

Apple, a leading tech giant has made its Watch for Kids feature available in India which comes with easy calling, texting, and activity monitoring. The Apple Watch for kids is functional “even if they don’t have their own iPhone”, said the company in an official statement.

It is said that the feature has been designed specifically for those parents who do not want to give mobile phones to children.

Apple said, “Apple Watch For Your Kids is available in India, on cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later or Apple Watch SE, paired with iPhone 8 or later running the latest watchOS and iOS."

“It brings communication, health, fitness, and safety features of Apple Watch to kids and other family members who do not yet have an iPhone,” the company said further.

It can be set up through a parent’s iPhone and it is easy to call and text.

With the new feature, parents could know the location of their children, while all the personal data stays securely encrypted. Parents also can approve all contacts, so kids can safely use the communication features of the Apple Watch.

Besides children, the entire family can also benefit from the important health and safety features of the Apple Watch, like Emergency SOS, while Maps, Siri, Alarms, and the App Store provide greater independence without needing an iPhone.

“Kids using Apple Watch For Your Kids will have their own phone number through a separate cellular plan, and by using their own Apple ID,” Apple said, adding that a wireless service plan for Apple Watch is required for cellular service, currently available through Jio in India.

The children can also follow schedules and family events using the calendar feature, learn to manage tasks with reminders, and view photo albums synced from a guardian’s iPhone.

Using the App Store on Apple Watch, kids can download third-party apps directly on the device, while parents can manage what is available for download.

Inputs from IANS