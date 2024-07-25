Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple's Watch for kids service now available in India

Apple's Watch for kids service now available in India

Apple Watch for kids is now available for Indian users and it will work with Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch 4 and other variants. This feature will enable the users to stay in touch with their kids, know their wareabouts and track their health and fitness data accordingly.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2024 9:10 IST
Apple watch
Image Source : REUTERS Apple watch for kids

Apple, a leading tech giant has made its Watch for Kids feature available in India which comes with easy calling, texting, and activity monitoring. The Apple Watch for kids is functional “even if they don’t have their own iPhone”, said the company in an official statement.

It is said that the feature has been designed specifically for those parents who do not want to give mobile phones to children.

Apple said, “Apple Watch For Your Kids is available in India, on cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later or Apple Watch SE, paired with iPhone 8 or later running the latest watchOS and iOS."

“It brings communication, health, fitness, and safety features of Apple Watch to kids and other family members who do not yet have an iPhone,” the company said further.

It can be set up through a parent’s iPhone and it is easy to call and text.

With the new feature, parents could know the location of their children, while all the personal data stays securely encrypted. Parents also can approve all contacts, so kids can safely use the communication features of the Apple Watch.

Besides children, the entire family can also benefit from the important health and safety features of the Apple Watch, like Emergency SOS, while Maps, Siri, Alarms, and the App Store provide greater independence without needing an iPhone.

“Kids using Apple Watch For Your Kids will have their own phone number through a separate cellular plan, and by using their own Apple ID,” Apple said, adding that a wireless service plan for Apple Watch is required for cellular service, currently available through Jio in India.

Related Stories
Apple withdraws Series 9, Ultra 2 watches from US sales: Here's what happened so far

Apple withdraws Series 9, Ultra 2 watches from US sales: Here's what happened so far

Here are 5 expected Apple products to launch in 2024

Here are 5 expected Apple products to launch in 2024

Apple's Vision Pro headset arriving soon: What we know so far?

Apple's Vision Pro headset arriving soon: What we know so far?

Patent Dispute Update: Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 set to return online from this day

Patent Dispute Update: Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 set to return online from this day

Why is Apple removing the blood oxygen app from Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in US?

Why is Apple removing the blood oxygen app from Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in US?

Apple wins over AliveCor antitrust lawsuit over Apple Watch: Details

Apple wins over AliveCor antitrust lawsuit over Apple Watch: Details

Apple Watch saves Delhi woman's life, thanked Tim Cook: DETAILS

Apple Watch saves Delhi woman's life, thanked Tim Cook: DETAILS

After iPad Pro, Apple is reportedly working on slimmer iPhone, MacBook, Watch, more: Details here

After iPad Pro, Apple is reportedly working on slimmer iPhone, MacBook, Watch, more: Details here

Apple Watch recovered from the ocean after one year and it still works: Here's the story

Apple Watch recovered from the ocean after one year and it still works: Here's the story

The children can also follow schedules and family events using the calendar feature, learn to manage tasks with reminders, and view photo albums synced from a guardian’s iPhone.

Using the App Store on Apple Watch, kids can download third-party apps directly on the device, while parents can manage what is available for download.

ALSO READ: Telegram fixes critical vulnerabilities, protecting users from malicious files: Know-more

ALSO READ: Meta AI now available in Hindi: How to use?

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement