Deadpool & Bollywood: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kapoor are connected with Ryan Reynolds' franchise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kapoor's connection with Deadpool

The Hollywood movie Deadpool and Wolverine is currently seen as the biggest release in the cinema world. The pair of actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are all set to entertain the audience through the third instalment of Deadpool soon. But do you know about the connection between Raj Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Deadpool? Knowing which you'll definitely be surprised. The special thing is that even after 50 years, Hollywood cinema has not forgotten Raj Kapoor.

Here's the catch!

The Deadpool film franchise started in the year 2016. One very interesting thing in the Deadpool Part 1 Hindi version, directed by Tim Miller, caught everyone's attention. A taxi driver is shown in the film, who is of Indian origin and is fond of listening to old Hindi songs. Once Deadpool also sits in his car and he is seen enjoying listening to the popular song "Mera Juta Hai Japani" from Raj Kapoor's cult movie Shree 420 released in 1955. As of 2016, after about 51 years, a song from Raj Kapoor's film has been played in this Hollywood movie. From this, it can be easily guessed that the fan following of the showman of Hindi cinema in English cinema has not decreased. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan's famous song from Swades, We The People was also played in the sequel. There's a scene in Deadpool 2 when the action hero again sits in the car with the taxi driver and then Swades' song "Yu Hi Chala Chal" song was being played in the background.

Few hours left for the release of Deadpool and Wolverine

About 1 day later, i.e. on July 26, Deadpool and Wolverine, directed by director Swan Levy, will be released on the big screen. There is a tremendous craze among the audience about the film at this time. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the pairing of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds together. It is believed that this film will live up to the expectations of the audience.

Also Read: Ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine release, a look at 5 Hollywood films that did massive business in India