INS Brahmaputra fire: Body of Leading Seaman Sitendra Singh, who went missing, found, says Indian Navy

Image Source : X/ @INDIANNAVY Sitendra Singh, Ag LS (UW) lost his life in unfortunate incident onboard INS Brahmaputra

The Indian Navy on Wednesday said the body of Sitendra Singh, Leading Seaman, who had gone missing during a fire incident on board the multirole frigate INS Brahmaputra on Sunday has been found after an intense diving operation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Navy announced the tragic demise of Singh while paying their condolences to the bereaved family.

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, and all personnel of the Indian Navy mourn the loss of life and pay tribute to Sitendra Singh, Ag LS (UW), who lost his life in the unfortunate incident onboard INS Brahmaputra at Mumbai, and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the Indian Navy said.





Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the announcement by the Navy comes amid the visit of Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, to Mumbai on 23 July 24 to review the sequence of events that led to the fire accident aboard the Navy's multi-role frigate INS Brahmaputra while the ship was undergoing a refit.

In a statement released, the officials said the CNS during his visit was briefed on the mitigating actions taken to limit the extent of the damage, plan to recover, and undertake repairs to restore the ship's functionality at the earliest. They also added that the CNS, too, directed that all actions by the Command and Naval Headquarters to make INS Brahmaputra seaworthy and combat-ready be initiated immediately. 'The CNS also exhorted the crew to work towards early operationalization of the ship in the true spirit of the Indian Navy,' the officials mentioned.

About the accident

A fire broke out aboard the Navy's multi-role frigate INS Brahmaputra at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The incident occurred on the evening of July 21, while the ship was undergoing a refit. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with assistance from dockyard firefighters and other ships in the harbour by the morning of July 22. Follow-up actions, including sanitization checks to assess any residual fire risk, were carried out.