Monday, July 22, 2024
     
INS Brahmaputra, Navy warship, severely damaged in fire, sailor missing

The Indian Navy has initiated an inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident and determine the extent of the damage.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: July 22, 2024 19:57 IST
INS Brahmaputra
INS Brahmaputra

On the evening of July 21, 2024, a fire erupted aboard the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra while it was undergoing a refit at the Naval Dockyard (Mumbai). The blaze was brought under control by the ship's crew with support from naval firefighters and other ships in the harbour by the morning of July 22. Follow-up actions included sanitisation checks to assess any remaining fire risks.

Later in the afternoon, the ship experienced severe listing to the port side. Despite efforts to stabilize the vessel, it continued to list and is currently resting on one side alongside its berth. All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, whose search is ongoing.

