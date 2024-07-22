RSS hails decision allowing government employees to participate in Sangh activities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A picture of RSS and Modi government.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) praised the Central government's decision to lift the ban on government employees participating in Sangh activities. The RSS stated that this move would strengthen India's democratic system and accused past regimes of imposing the ban for political interests. RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said in a statement, "The present decision of the government is appropriate and strengthens the democratic system of India."

"Due to the contribution of the Sangh in national security, unity and integrity, and taking the society along during times of natural disaster, various types of leadership of the country have also praised the role of the Sangh from time to time.

"Due to its political interests, the then government had baselessly banned the government employees from participating in the activities of a constructive organisation like the Sangh," the statement said.

Criticism from Opposition

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati criticised the government's decision, calling it a politically motivated move to appease the RSS. She demanded the immediate withdrawal of the order, stating that it undermines the impartiality required of government employees.

"The Centre's decision to lift the 58-year-old ban on government employees from attending RSS shakhas is a politically motivated move to appease the RSS rather than serving the national interest. This is to ease the tensions that intensified between the two after the Lok Sabha elections over government policies and their arrogant attitudes," Mayawati said in a post in Hindi on X.

"However, the activities of the RSS, which have often been banned, are not only political but also electoral in nature for a particular party. In such a situation, this decision is unfair and should be withdrawn immediately," she said in the post.

Congress reacts to government order

The Congress highlighted a purported government order lifting the ban, calling it an attempt to legitimise the RSS's political and electoral activities. Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, shared the office memorandum, with BJP's Amit Malviya supporting the move, stating it corrected an "unconstitutional" directive from 58 years ago.

