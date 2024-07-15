Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 beats Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja, becomes highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 beats Sethupathi's Maharaja at Tamil box office

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' did well at the box office in its first weekend. It performed well at the global box office as well. Despite having a clash with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2 is performing very well at the ticket counter. Kamal Haasan starrer has crossed the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend and has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, beating Vijay Sethupathi's action film Maharaja in just three days.

Indian 2 collection

This Kamal Haasan film has earned around Rs 109 crore in three days. This is slightly more than Vijay Sethupathi's film, which grossed around Rs 105 crore during its screening worldwide. Indian 2, directed by S Shankar, saw a continuous decline over the weekend due to mixed to negative reactions but earned enough to cross 100 crore worldwide. In India, the film grossed an estimated Rs 69 crore and overseas it grossed an estimated Rs 40 crore, taking the worldwide collection to over Rs 109 crore, beating Maharaja's Rs 105 crore gross. The film's domestic collection of Rs 69 crore includes an estimated Rs 35.50 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 17 crore in Telugu states.

Language-wise, the original Tamil version grossed an estimated Rs 48.50 crore, followed by Telugu with over Rs 16 crore and Hindi with Rs 4.50 crore. The low critical acclaim affected the film's business across all regions. Indian 2 will have to perform well during the weekdays to be a success. The film's failure may also dampen the anticipation for Indian 3, which is slated to release in January 2025.

About the film

Director Shankar's 'Indian 2' is a sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian'. Talking about the cast of the film, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam and others are playing important roles along with Kamal Haasan. The film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the tunes.

