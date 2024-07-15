Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Baap of all collabs...' Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg with choreographer Bosco Martin on Tauba Tauba | WATCH

The 'Tauba Tauba' song from the upcoming movie 'Bad Newz' is sung by the Punjabi singing sensation, Karan Aujla. The song was out on July 2, 2024. Since its release, the song has been getting an amazing response from listeners. Fans can't stop themselves from dancing to the peppy track. The official video features Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and the singer Karan Aujla itself. Vicky and Karan are dressed up in black outfits with shades while Tripti flaunts her dance moves in her dress.

The hook step of the 'Tauba Tauba' song and Vicky Kaushal's mind-blowing dance moves are continuously gaining attention. The actor has made the audience crazy by flaunting his moves to the super-hit track. Now, Bollywood's one of the most well-known choreographers Bosco Martis shakes a leg with the 'Bad Newz' actor.

Choreographer Bosco Martis took to his Instagram account and shared a short video of him dancing alongside Vicky Kaushal on the song 'Tauba Tauba'. The choreographer is wearing a black outfit from head to toe while, Vicky is dressed up in a red colour jacket paired with blue trousers. Both of them are looking handsome with a pair of shades. The duo are seen grooving to the beats of the song and enjoying it.

Watch the video:

Well, it is interesting to note that a few days ago Bosco Martis, the choreographer was a little annoyed as the song's success had been celebrated and Vicky was in the limelight. According to the India Today report, the choreographer had said in an interview that the whole focus was on Vicky's dance moves but people are not noticing the person who choreographed and made those amazing moves which are gaining attention. It's not that he wasn't happy at all but the main point of concern for him was that choreographers also need to be celebrated as they bring up a vibe and style.

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari is all set to release on July 19, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri in lead roles.