'India has...', Kim Kardashian shares pictures from Anant-Radhika's wedding | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand wedding and is the hot topic of the town. The couple married in the presence of several popular personalities at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The emotional yet joyful expressions on the faces of her family and friends are winning the hearts of many. American reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a bunch of stunning pictures on Instagram which is now going viral.

Along with the pictures, Kim Kardashian wrote in the caption, "India has my (red heart) emoji". Recently, American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with sister Khloe Kardashian in Mumbai, has revealed the lavish ceremony will be a part of their reality TV show "The Kardashians". Kim and Khloe were among several international celebrities who arrived in India to attend the weddings of Anant and Radhika, held on Friday night at Mumbai's Jio World Drive a convention centre built and owned by the Ambani family.

This is their first visit to India. Kim and Khloe landed in Mumbai early Friday morning with their staff and security detail in tow. They received a red carpet welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel and took an auto rickshaw ride through the city's bustling streets in the run-up to the wedding.

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant kicked off in grand style on Friday in Mumbai. The event was attended by thousands of guests including prominent figures from the political, Bollywood, and sports arenas, as well as top international personalities, who have taken the internet by storm.

The wedding of the year saw several celebrities and dignitaries attending the event. More than 50 eminent International personalities have been invited to Anant and Radhika's wedding. The guests' list includes John Kerry (American politician), Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister UK), Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK), Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe), Michael Grimes (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley), Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics, Kim Kardashian (Media personality, Socialite) and others.

Also Read: Paris 2024 Olympic Games: BTS' Jin shares message after completing his role of torchbearer

Also Read: Anant Ambani gifts watches worth Rs 2 crore to groomsmen including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh