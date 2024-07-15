Paris 2024 Olympic Games: BTS' Jin shares message after completing his role of torchbearer

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB BTS Jin

BTS, the Korean boy band has taken the world by storm over the years. The oldest member of the boy band Jin scripted history by becoming the first Korean singer to carry the Olympic torch for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The video of him leading it as a torchbearer is now going viral on social media.

Jin shared a message through his agency BIGHIT MUSIC, saying, "It is an honour to be able to participate in such a meaningful moment. Thanks to ARMY (BTS’s fan club name), I was able to fulfil the wonderful role of torchbearer. Thank you so much.” He added, “I was so nervous that I didn’t know how time had passed, but I was able to finish it to the best of my ability thanks to the great support from many people on site.”

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

BTS forayed into the global music market and led the Korean wave also known as the Hallyu wave into the United States for their single Mic Drop, which also garnered them Gold Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With time, BTS gained global recognition and now has a wave of ARMYs in several countries. They have produced several hits including Fake Love, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Idol, Butter, and Permission to Dance among other

