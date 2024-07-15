'The way...', Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri's chatting during Anant-Radhika's pheras is winning hearts on internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri never shy away from expressing their love on social media, be it sharing loved-up pictures, pulling legs or encouraging each other on their achievements. The duo have been setting major couple goals ever since they tied the knot three decades ago, however, there was a time when Gauri’s parents were against her marriage. A video of the couple has now surfaced on the internet in which both are engaged in a deep conversation.

In the clip, during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pheras, the couple were constantly talking. Social media users showcased love seeing the duo. One user wrote, "SRK ranting Bollywood drama to his wife...he's such a cutieee". Another user wrote, "Hahaha he is a professional yapper!! Gauri always says he talks a lottt". "Eternal love birds", wrote the third user.

Shah Rukh Khan recently delivered three blockbuster films: "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki." Additionally, King Khan is working on his upcoming film, "King," where he will portray a character with a grey-shaded role as a don. Suhana Khan marked her debut with the film The Archies, which has been released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant kicked off in grand style on Friday, July 12 in Mumbai. The event ended with a reception on Sunday, July 14. The event was attended by thousands of guests including prominent figures from the political, Bollywood, and sports arenas, as well as top international personalities, who have taken the internet by storm.

More than 50 eminent International personalities have been invited to Anant and Radhika's wedding. The guests' list includes John Kerry (American politician), Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister UK), Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK), Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe), Michael Grimes (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley), Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics, Kim Kardashian (Media personality, Socialite) and others.

