Filmmaker Emerald Fennell set to direct feature film based on Emily Bronte's 'Wuthering Heights'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Film to be based on Wuthering Heights

Filmmaker Emerald Fennell is set to direct the feature film adaptation of Emily Bronte's 1847 novel "Wuthering Heights". The director, known for films such as "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn", teased about her upcoming directorial venture in an X (formerly called Twitter) post.

A tagline accompanying a piece of art posted to her official account read: "Be With Me Always. Take Any Form. Drive Me Mad. Wuthering Heights. A Film by Emerald Fennell." Set in the Yorkshire moors, "Wuthering Heights" follows a young man, Heathcliff, who falls in love with Catherine, the daughter of the family that has adopted him. Over the years, the novel has led to numerous adaptations for film and TV, in 1939, 1992 and 2011.

Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights is a gothic novel that follows the antihero Heathcliff, as he gets revenge on the people who kept him away from his love Cathy Earnshaw. After over a decade, he finally succeeds in his revenge and gains: Thrushcross Grange, the family home of Cathy's husband.

For her 2020 directorial debut "Promising Young Woman", Fennell earned an Oscar for best original screenplay. The film also secured nominations for best picture, director, actress for lead star Carey Mulligan and editing categories. She has previously also directed and produced the hit BBC series "Killing Eve". As an actor, Fennell received an Emmy nomination for her turn as Camilla Parker Bowles on "The Crown", which centres on the British royal family.

Apart from filmmaking, Emerald Fennel has also acted in several projects including Mr Nice, Albert Nobbs, Anna Karenina, The Danish Girl, Pan, Vita& Virginia, Promising Young Woman and Barbie among others. In Television, she has worked in Drifter and Killing Eve among others. She has also acted in several TV shows including Trials & Retribution, New Tricks, Any Human Heart, Chickens, Blandings, The Lady Vanishes, Call Me Midwife, Drifters, Victoria and The Crown.

Also Read: Producer-filmmaker Aroma Mani, best known for Rudraksham and Prem Poojari dies at 84

Also Read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli attend Krishna Das' 'kirtan' in London | WATCH