PM Modi speaks leadership in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait amid escalating conflict in Middle East, condemns attacks

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with two key leaders from the Gulf region, underscoring India’s focus on the safety of its citizens in the Middle East amid ongoing conflict.

In separate phone conversations, PM Modi spoke with the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Amit of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the calls, he expressed concern over the recent attacks in their respective countries and emphasised the importance of safeguarding the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.

PM Modi’s conversation with Saudi Crown Prince, Bahrain King

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi engaged in separate telephonic discussions with key Middle Eastern leaders as tensions in the region escalated.

In a conversation with King Abdullah II, Modi expressed India’s concern over the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. He reiterated India’s support for peace and stability in the region and thanked the king for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Jordan.

Separately, the prime minister spoke with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, condemning recent attacks by Iran on both countries. Modi also discussed measures to safeguard the Indian diaspora in these countries amid the ongoing hostilities.

The Indian PM also spoke with Jordan King Abdullah II to convey his concerns.

Middle East on edge amid deadly strikes

Tensions across the Middle East escalated sharply on Sunday after the United States and Israel carried out large-scale military strikes inside Iran. The attacks focused on ballistic missile sites and naval vessels, marking one of the region’s most severe confrontations in recent years.

Massive explosions were reported in several areas of Iran. In Tehran, witnesses said buildings shook and thick smoke rose into the sky. Iranian officials confirmed that over 700 people have died since the unrest began, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and multiple senior political and military figures.

Authorities in Tehran condemned the killing of the Supreme Leader as a deliberate act of aggression and pledged a strong retaliation.

The conflict has rapidly expanded beyond Iran’s borders. Tehran has been launching attacks on several countries in the Gulf region. Reports indicate that the United Arab Emirates was hit, with Dubai Airport and the Burj Khalifa among the targets. Meanwhile, American military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait were also struck as the crisis widened.

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that Iran had been attempting to develop nuclear weapons, emphasising the need to stop them to protect the United States and the Middle East. He warned of further attacks on Iran, saying the conflict could continue for four to five weeks.

