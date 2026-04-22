Bombay High Court acquits four accused, quashes charges in 2006 Malegaon blast that killed 37 people

Bombay:

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday discharged four men accused in the 2006 Malegaon blasts case and set aside a special court order that had framed charges against them.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Shyam Chandak allowed the appeals filed by the accused, Rajendra Chaudhary, Dhan Singh, Manohar Ram Singh Narwaria, and Lokesh Sharma. The detailed order is yet to be made available.

The four had been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and criminal conspiracy, as well as under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

On September 8, 2006, four bombs exploded in Malegaon town in Nashik district, three within the premises of Hamidia Masjid and Bada Kabrastan shortly after Friday prayers, and one at Mushawarat Chowk. The blasts killed 31 people and injured 312 others.

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad initially investigated the case and arrested nine Muslim men. Later, the National Investigation Agency took over the probe, alleging that right wing extremists were responsible and subsequently arrested the four accused.

The nine men earlier arrested were discharged by a special court.

In September last year, a special court framed charges against the four accused, who then challenged the order before the High Court.

In January this year, while admitting their pleas, the High Court observed that a prima facie case for interference existed and stayed further trial court proceedings.

In their petitions, the accused argued that the NIA had failed to present any evidence against them.