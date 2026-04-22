BJP delegation meets EC over Kharge's 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi: 'Insult to entire country'

New Delhi:

A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the Election Commission of India on Wednesday to formally raise objections over a remark made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in which he used the term “terrorist” in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leaders, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal were part of the delegation.

"A high-level BJP delegation met ECI today. We have met the commission with great sorrow and anger. Today, we have come here because of the way Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge insulted PM Modi. Calling the PM a terrorist is an insult to the entire country," Rijiju said while talking to the media.



Earlier, on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote to the poll panel over the issue, alleging that Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark constituted a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The party further argued that the statement amounted to an offence under Section 175 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and, prima facie, also made out a case of defamation.

Urging the Election Commission of India (EC) to take cognisance, the BJP called for directions requiring the Congress chief to issue a public apology.

Kharge clarifies 'terrorist' remark after row

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday addressed controversy, saying that his words were not meant to be taken in a literal sense.

Talking to the media in Kalburgi, the Congress chief said that his remark was intended to criticise what he described as the use of government agencies to create fear among political opponents. According to Kharge, his statement was aimed at highlighting actions that he believes are used to “silence people” and influence political activity during elections.

He further clarified that he was referring to investigations and tax raids carried out by central agencies such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Income Tax Department. He alleged that these actions are being used to intimidate opposition leaders.

“I did not call the PM a terrorist. I said he is facilitating terrorism to scare people. He is trying to silence people through raids and attempting to defeat them in elections. This is what I said in Chennai,” Kharge told ANI.