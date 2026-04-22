US missile power hit hard during Iran war; report says 50% of Patriot, THAAD stocks depleted

Washington:

The United States military is facing growing concern over its ammunition levels after extensive use of advanced missiles in the recent conflict with Iran. Defence analysts and individuals familiar with internal Pentagon reviews warn that current stockpiles have been significantly reduced, potentially leaving the country exposed if another conflict arises in the near future.

Significant depletion of key missile systems

According to a report by CNN, citing experts and people linked with the US' internal defense department, recent assessments suggest that key missile reserves have been heavily drawn down. The US has reportedly used a substantial portion of its high-precision weapons. This includes around 45% of its Precision Strike Missiles, about half of its THAAD missile systems—used to intercept incoming ballistic threats—and nearly 50% of its Patriot air defence interceptors. These findings are said to closely match classified data held by the Pentagon, as per the aforementioned media outlet.

Efforts to rebuild stockpiles underway

Efforts are underway to address the shortfall. Earlier this year, the Defence Department approved several contracts aimed at increasing missile production. However, experts note that rebuilding these stockpiles will take time. Even with expanded manufacturing capacity, replacing the depleted weapons could take between three and five years.

Specialists caution that this delay creates strategic risks. Mark Cancian, a retired US Marine Corps Colonel and one of the authors of the CSIS report, highlighted the potential impact on military preparedness, particularly in sensitive regions.

“The high munitions expenditures have created a window of increased vulnerability in the western Pacific. It will take one to four years to replenish these inventories and several years after that to expand them to where they need to be,” he said.

Ceasefire seen as strategic opportunity?

With the ceasefire in effect, geopolitical experts believe the United States could be using the pause to recalibrate and reinforce its strategic and military capabilities. This view gained momentum after President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of the ceasefire with Iran, granting Tehran additional time to present a concrete proposal for a potential deal.